Top court confirms prison sentence for Booyoung chairman over embezzlement, breach of trust
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The top court on Thursday upheld the conviction and prison sentence against the chief of Booyoung Group, a midsized conglomerate, for misappropriating tens of billions of won of company money.
The Supreme Court rejected appeals by both the prosecution and Booyoung Chairman Lee Joong-keun, confirming an appellate court's sentencing of 2 1/2 years in prison and a 100 million-won (US$84,295) fine.
Booyoung is the nation's 17th-largest business group with 23 affiliates focused on construction and real estate businesses.
Lee, 79, was indicted in February 2018 on 12 charges involving some 430 billion won worth of embezzlement, breach of trust, tax evasion, fair trade violations and other wrongdoings.
He was found to have withdrawn 24.6 billion won from group affiliates in the process of publishing his personal book and lent 4.5 billion won from company funds to his son's film production without a review of business feasibility.
The business tycoon was also charged with paying his brother-in-law's 10 billion-won fine and more than 1.9 billion won in taxes with company money.
In November 2018, a lower court sentenced him to five years in prison and a fine of 100 million won, finding him guilty only of embezzlement and breach of trust, valued at 36.65 billion won and 15.69 billion won, respectively.
In January 2020, an appeals court lowered his prison term to 2 1/2 years, clearing him of some charges. It also considered that he reimbursed the companies for the damages and that his acts did not cause harm to third parties outside his family since the group is owned by Lee and his family.
Lee was arrested in February 2018 but was released on bail in July 2018. He was detained again after the appellate court upheld his conviction.
