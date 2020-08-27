Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samguk Yusa

Oldest 'Samguk Yusa' copy registered as nat'l treasure

14:44 August 27, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The oldest-known copy of "Samguk Yusa," a book about the legends and history of Korea's ancient Three Kingdoms (57 B,C.-A.D. 668), was newly added to the list of state-recognized national treasures, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said Thursday.

CHA said it registered the fourth and fifth volumes of Samguk Yusa, produced from the original 1394 wood engraving, as National Treasure No. 306-4, elevating it from its previous "treasure" status granted in 2002.

The two volumes, bound into a single book, is known as the oldest published version of Samguk Yusa, produced earlier than the three other national treasure-registered Samguk Yusa copies made from the same 1394 engraving.

It is referred to as the "Beomeo Temple" edition, as it has been in the possession of the Buddhist temple in Busan since 1907.

Despite missing three preceding volumes, the Beomeo Temple edition is deemed to have great historical and academic value as it carries several pages that are missing in the other copies, CHA explained.

Also known as the "Memorabilia of the Three Kingdoms," the five-volume book, is a collection of legends, folktales and historical accounts related to the Three Kingdoms of Korea, as well as to other periods and states before, during and after the Three Kingdoms period.

The text was compiled in part by the Buddhist monk Iryeon (1206-1289) and is recognized as one of the two most important historical materials for studying ancient Korean history, along with "Samguk Sagi" (History of the Three Kingdoms) compiled by Kim Bu-sik in 1145.

This photo provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration on Aug. 27, 2020, shows pages of the fourth and fifth volumes of "Samguk Yusa," produced from the original 1394 wood engraving. The copy, registered as National Treasure No. 306-4, is known as the oldest copy of the collection of legends, folktales and historical accounts relating to the Three Kingdoms of Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK