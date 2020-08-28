U.S. lawmakers urge Esper to better protect soldiers against coronavirus
WASHINGTON, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- A group of U.S. senators has urged the country's defense chief to better protect U.S. armed service members against the new coronavirus, partly citing a recent increase in the number of infection cases confirmed in new service members arriving in South Korea, a report said Thursday.
According to the report from Washington-based news website The Hill, nine Democratic senators called a rise in cases among U.S. service members "concerning" in a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
"In addition to the thousands of COVID-19 cases tied to the (defense) department, the senators said that dozens of U.S. troops deployed to South Korea have tested positive for the virus when they arrived from the United States, and new cases among U.S. troops in Japan prompted the Japanese defense minister to accuse "the U.S. military of lax coronavirus controls"," it said.
The report comes after the U.S. said it will ease requirements for those heading to South Korea and ask them only to submit a negative COVID-19 test result before their departure, starting from Sunday.
An official from the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has said the move is to ensure that newcomers to South Korea will only have to do "one 14-day quarantine."
The USFK had reported 166 infection cases as of Tuesday, 142 of which were confirmed in new arrivals, according to earlier reports.
""We are pleased to see that the department is taking some precautionary measures to address the spread of the virus, but are concerned that the department is still not properly prioritizing the health and well-being of our service members," the senators said in their letter, dated Wednesday, according to The Hill.
