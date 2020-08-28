N.K. leader visits typhoon-hit southwestern province of Hwanghae
06:30 August 28, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited regions in the country's southwestern province of Hwanghae hard-hit by Typhoon Bavi, state media reported Friday.
During the visit, Kim said that the scale of damage is smaller than expected and "positively appraised national crisis control system against natural disasters taking up proper shape and the ability to counter the crisis making remarkable improvement," the Korean Central News Agency said.
Kim also called for directing all efforts into minimizing the damage in the agricultural field, KCNA said.
