Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kim Jong-un #typhoon

N.K. leader visits typhoon-hit southwestern province of Hwanghae

06:30 August 28, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited regions in the country's southwestern province of Hwanghae hard-hit by Typhoon Bavi, state media reported Friday.

During the visit, Kim said that the scale of damage is smaller than expected and "positively appraised national crisis control system against natural disasters taking up proper shape and the ability to counter the crisis making remarkable improvement," the Korean Central News Agency said.

Kim also called for directing all efforts into minimizing the damage in the agricultural field, KCNA said.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK