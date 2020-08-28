(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 28)

A revision to the severance pay guarantee law, proposed by the ruling party, would oblige employers to provide retirement allowance if an employee resigns after working for one month or more. The bill would also extend coverage to include those working fewer than 15 hours a week. Currently, severance pay is given to employees who leave their jobs after working for at least a year. If the bill is enacted, 2.8 million more people will receive severance pay on a yearly basis and companies will need 7.6 trillion won ($6.4 billion) to pay it out, according to estimates by the Korea Enterprises Federation.