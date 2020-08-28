2007 -- The Taliban free 12 of the 23 South Korean captives they abducted 40 days earlier. The South Korean Christians were traveling unescorted from the Afghan capital of Kabul to the southeastern city of Kandahar on a short-term medical aid mission. The militant Afghan group then demanded Seoul withdraw its 200-member reconstruction units from the war-torn country, before it killed two male hostages -- team leader and pastor Bae Hyung-kyu and volunteer Shim Seong-min -- while the negotiations were under way. Two others were freed earlier, while the remaining group of seven was released several days later.

