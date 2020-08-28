SK Telecom to buy back 500 bln won worth of shares
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top mobile carrier, said Friday it has decided to buy back 500 billion won (US$421 million) worth of shares in a move to improve shareholder value.
SK Telecom said it will buy back its shares over a one-year period starting Friday, according to a regulatory filing.
"As our new tech businesses start to reflect on our company value, we decided to buy back shares to stabilize the stock price and enhance shareholder value," the company said in a statement.
SK Telecom had said it would buy back shares if its stock price continued to be undervalued during its second-quarter conference call.
The mobile carrier reported a net profit of 432.2 billion won in the second quarter this year, up 66.8 percent from a year earlier, on a consolidated basis, due to increased equity gains and the improved mobile business.
