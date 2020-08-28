S. Korea to retain Level 2 social distancing for one more week, consider restricting operations of restaurants, cafes: PM
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will retain its Level Two social distancing requirements in Seoul and its surrounding areas for another week from Sunday despite the recent surge in COVID-19 transmissions in the area, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday.
"The government will extend the Level Two social distancing (rules), set to expire this weekend, by one more week," the prime minister said in a regular government COVID-19 response meeting.
He said there are growing calls to elevate the distancing requirements to the highest Level Three, but it remains "the choice of last resort given its economic and social repercussions."
Instead, the government will discuss ways to further stiffen everyday quarantine measures, including limiting the business hours of restaurants or cafes and regulating the way they operate, Chung noted.
The prime minister also urged Protestant churches to suspend worship services, ordering "stern law enforcement" on those churches that push ahead with Sunday services in violation of administrative orders banning them.
On Thursday, South Korea reported 441 new COVID-19 cases, the first time the daily tally has soared over 400 in nearly six months.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)