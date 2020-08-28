Resurgence of virus infections likely to dampen recovery hopes: vice minister
SEJONG, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice finance minister voiced worries Friday that the recent resurgence of coronavirus infections is likely to weaken the recovery momentum in private consumption.
The government will draw up financial and taxation measures to help low-income households and self-employed people minimize the economic impact of the resurgence ahead of the Chuseok holiday in late September, Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said.
The resurgence could hamper the economy's recovery momentum at a time when consumption and investment showed signs of a rebound, Kim said.
South Korea had been getting the virus under control, when the daily new cases stayed in double-digit figures, until early August.
But the daily virus cases reached 103 on Aug. 14 and have been staying in the triple digits since. Over the past two weeks, more than 3,800 cases have been reported in South Korea, mostly tied to a conservative church in northern Seoul and the Aug. 15 Liberation Day rally in Seoul.
Kim said advanced countries imposed lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the virus, but such measures did not end the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Instead, lockdown measures had an "extreme aftereffect" on economic activities, Kim said.
Earlier this week, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government will review the need to provide a second round of emergency handouts if the recent resurgence of new coronavirus infections does not slow down.
In May, the government offered relief funds totaling 14.3 trillion won (US$12 billion) to all households as part of efforts to cushion the economic fallout from the new coronavirus.
