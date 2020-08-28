Refined oil shipments to N. Korea from China, Russia halved: UN report
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Oil shipments to North Korea from China and Russia have halved this year, a U.N. report showed Friday, amid Pyongyang's border closure put in place to ward off the new coronavirus.
According to the report by the U.N. Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee, a combined 17,000 tons of refined oil was brought in to North Korea from the two neighboring countries during the January-July period, down from 34,000 tons tallied a year earlier.
The report did not provide reasons for the sharp decline but it might be attributable to Pyongyang's strict border control put into place since early this year as part of its anti-epidemic efforts.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but it keeps closing its border and enforcing strict quarantines that might be slowing the flow of goods and people from the two neighboring countries.
Under U.N. Resolution 2397, adopted in 2017 after the North's missile provocations, the annual amount of oil provided to North Korea cannot exceed 500,000 barrels, which is equivalent to some 60,000-70,000 tons.
Member countries are asked to report their oil shipments to the North.
