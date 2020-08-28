Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. Fed's dovish signal
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended gains late Friday morning despite resurgence in new COVID-19 cases, largely on a U.S. Fed Reserve's signal to keep the policy rate low for a longer time.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 25.14 points, or 1.07 percent, to 2,369.59 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded bullish, after the index plunged 1.05 percent the previous session due to spreading new COVID-19 cases.
Investor sentiment strengthened on an overnight speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. He said the Fed may continue efforts to support the pandemic-hit economy even if U.S. inflation exceeds its target level of 2 percent, which global markets hailed as a sign of a prolonged low-interest rate.
China's improving car and home sales in the first three weeks this month also boosted optimism for the global economic rebound.
Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.72 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.76 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver retreated 1.04 percent, and its rival Kakao dipped 1.34 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 0.12 percent, and Celltrion inched up 0.16 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem rose 0.79 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI inched up 0.11 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, jumped 5.81 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO advanced 1.86 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,185.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.15 won from the previous session's close.
