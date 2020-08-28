Go to Contents
Korea Shipbuilding wins $70 mln product carrier order

12:10 August 28, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., South Korea's biggest shipbuilder, said Friday it has received a US$70 million order for two product carriers from shippers in Asia and Europe.

Korea Shipbuilding plans to deliver the two product carriers to unidentified shippers in Asia and Europe in the second half of 2021, the company said in a statement.

The petrochemical product carriers will be built in the shipyards of Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Ulsan, about 410 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding in Vietnam, respectively, it said.

Korea Shipbuilding has three shipbuilding affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. -- under its wing.

Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding, formerly known as Hyundai Vinashin Shipyard, is a 65:35 joint venture set up between Korea Shipbuilding and Vietnam's Vinashin Group.

With the product carrier deal taken into account, Korea Shipbuilding has obtained orders for a total of 59 ships valued at $4.07 billion won so far this year.

This undated file photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering shows a product carrier undergoing a test operation. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

