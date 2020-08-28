Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases drop below 400, tougher distancing extended in greater Seoul area
SEOUL -- The number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea dropped to below 400 on Friday, but sporadic cluster infections are still putting the country's virus fight at risk as health authorities decided to extend tougher social distancing measures in the greater Seoul area for one more week.
The country reported 371 new COVID-19 cases, including 359 local infections, raising the total caseload to 19,077, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to retain Level 2 social distancing, consider restrictions on restaurants, cafes: PM
SEOUL -- South Korea will retain its Level Two social distancing requirements in Seoul and its surrounding areas for another week despite the recent surge in COVID-19 transmissions in the area, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday.
The government will instead consider ways to restrict the operations of restaurants and cafes in its latest countermeasures to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus, he said.
----------------
(LEAD) Doctors' strike enters last day despite widened return-to-work order
SEOUL -- Doctors entered the last day of their three-day nationwide strike Friday in protest of the government's medical reform scheme despite a widened return-to-work order.
Tens of thousands of practitioners have joined interns and resident doctors at general hospitals for the walkout, raising their voice against the government's move to increase the number of medical students.
----------------
(2nd LD) N.K. leader visits typhoon-hit area, calls for all-out recovery efforts
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a typhoon-hit area in the country's southwestern province of Hwanghae and called for all-out efforts to minimize damage to farming fields and a reduction in harvests, state media reported Friday.
Kim's trip to South Hwanghae Province, which came after Typhoon Bavi passed along the North's western coastline Thursday, is seen as aimed at highlighting his image as a leader caring for the lives of his people as they have been reeling from recent back-to-back natural disasters.
----------------
U.S. lawmakers urge Esper to better protect soldiers against coronavirus
WASHINGTON -- A group of U.S. senators has urged the country's defense chief to better protect U.S. armed service members against the new coronavirus, partly citing a recent increase in the number of infection cases confirmed in new service members arriving in South Korea, a report said Thursday.
According to the report from Washington-based news website The Hill, nine Democratic senators called a rise in cases among U.S. service members "concerning" in a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
----------------
S. Korea, U.S. set to wrap up summertime combined exercise
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States were set Friday to wrap up their two-week summertime combined military exercise staged in a scaled-back manner due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
The computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training (CCPT) began on Aug. 18 as the first major exercise between the two countries this year, as they called off their annual springtime exercise due to COVID-19.
