Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 August 28, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Aug. 24 -- Unification ministry scraps plan to allow barter deals with N.K. firm: lawmakers

25 -- N. Korea's No. 3 leader, new premier make rare joint 'field guidance' visit

26 -- N.K. leader chairs politburo meeting to discuss typhoon preparation, antivirus efforts

-- U.S. issues alert against N. Korean hackers robbing banks

27 -- N. Korea's media report on broken trees, inundated streets as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall

-- U.S. seeks to seize nearly 300 accounts linked to N. Korean hacking

28 -- N.K. leader visits typhoon-hit area, calls for all-out recovery efforts
