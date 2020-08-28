Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Aug. 24 -- Unification ministry scraps plan to allow barter deals with N.K. firm: lawmakers
25 -- N. Korea's No. 3 leader, new premier make rare joint 'field guidance' visit
26 -- N.K. leader chairs politburo meeting to discuss typhoon preparation, antivirus efforts
-- U.S. issues alert against N. Korean hackers robbing banks
27 -- N. Korea's media report on broken trees, inundated streets as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall
-- U.S. seeks to seize nearly 300 accounts linked to N. Korean hacking
28 -- N.K. leader visits typhoon-hit area, calls for all-out recovery efforts
