Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. opens anti-smoking website, though Kim has yet to kick the habit
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has opened an anti-smoking website on its domestic-only internet network, a state propaganda outlet reported Sunday, even though leader Kim Jong-un has yet to kick the habit.
An anti-smoking research center opened the "Anti-smoking 1.0" site on the country's computer network system last month to provide the public with information about quitting smoking, according to Meari, one of the North's propaganda websites.
The website is not accessible from outside as the North's strictly controlled computer network, Kwangmyongsong, is disconnected from the global internet to prevent people from accessing outside information.
------------
N. Korea demands Japan's apology over killing of Korean forced workers in 'Ukishima Maru sinking'
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Monday demanded Japan's apology and compensation over the killing of Korean forced workers in the sinking of a Japanese vessel on its way to Korea after the end of World War II.
A spokesman for the Association of Korean Victims of Forcible Drafting and Their Bereaved Families, a North Korean organization, made the demand in a statement to mark the 75th anniversary of the sinking of the Ukishima Maru and killing of the Korean people on board.
Some 4,000 Korean forced workers were aboard the ship bound for Korea's southern port city of Busan, days after Japan's defeat in World War II. But an explosion ripped through the ship on Aug. 24, 1945, killing 524 Koreans and 25 crew members. Japan has claimed it was an accident, but bereaved family members have said that Japan must have been behind the explosion.
------------
N.K. paper says party congress will provide 'solutions' to challenges hampering march forward
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper said Monday that a rare congress of the ruling Workers' Party set for January will serve as a "milestone" in providing solutions to many problems confronting the country.
Leader Kim Jong-un told a plenary meeting of the Workers' Party last week that his five-year economic development plan failed to achieve its intended goals due to "severe" and "unexpected" challenges, and that he will unveil a new development scheme in a rare party congress in January.
He apparently referred to the impact of the crippling global sanctions on his regime, the fallout from Pyongyang's protracted struggle to stave off the coronavirus and damage caused by recent heavy rainfall.
------------
N.K. paper urges military's absolute loyalty to Kim's family, party on Army-First Day
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Tuesday for the military's absolute loyalty to leader Kim Jong-un and the ruling Workers' Party as the country marked the 60th anniversary of "Army-First Day."
North Korea celebrates the Day of Songun, or Army-First Day, on Aug. 25 to mark late leader Kim Jong-il's visit to the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su Guards 105th Armored Division in 1960. The division is known to have entered Seoul for the first time among North Korean troops during the 1950-53 Korean War.
Songun means putting priority on the military. It was a trademark policy of the late leader, under which he put much of the country's scarce resources into weapons development and other efforts to build stronger armed forces, even though ordinary people struggled with hunger.
------------
N. Korea's No. 3 leader, new premier make rare joint 'field guidance' visit
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's No. 3 leader and the country's new premier visited a construction site related to a coal gasification project, state media reported Tuesday, a rare "joint field guidance" trip seen as aimed at sharing expertise between the top economic technocrats.
Pak Pong-ju, vice chairman of the State Affairs Commission, and Premier Kim Tok-hun "inspected the construction site of the project for establishing the C1 chemical industry," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The C1 chemical industry refers to a coal gasification project that North Korea has sought to develop for years to diversify its energy sources amid difficulties in securing oil supplies due to global sanctions. It is one of leader Kim Jong-un's pet projects.
------------
N. Korea stays on alert against powerful typhoon as it reels from recent flood
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is staying on high alert to minimize damage from an approaching powerful typhoon, state media reported Tuesday, as the country is still struggling to recover from the aftermath of recent heavy downpours.
Typhoon Bavi, which is currently on its way toward the Korean Peninsula, is expected to make landfall on the North's southwestern province Thursday. The eighth typhoon of the season is forecast to pack strong wind gusts and heavy rains.
North Korea has issued a typhoon warning and enforced various measures to minimize damage and disruptions to its people and major facilities, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
------------
N.K. leader chairs politburo meeting to discuss typhoon preparation, antivirus efforts
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a key party meeting and discussed measures to minimize damage from an approaching powerful typhoon and correct some "defects" in the country's antivirus efforts, state media reported Wednesday.
The enlarged politburo meeting of the Workers' Party held Tuesday appears to be aimed at solidifying internal unity and showing Kim's care for people's lives as the country is facing a growing strain from global sanctions and back-to-back natural disasters weighing on its already fragile economy, experts said.
Kim said the efforts to "thoroughly prevent the casualties by typhoon and minimize the damage to the crops is an important work which can never be neglected even a moment for our Party" and "also a crucial one deciding whether we would successfully wrap up this year's farming or not," the Korean Central News Agency said.
------------
N. Korea's trade with China in July shrinks over 20 pct. amid border closure
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's trade with China dropped over 20 percent on-month in July, Chinese customs data showed Wednesday, apparently affected by Pyongyang's border closure to ward off the global coronavirus pandemic.
According to the data, North Korea's trade with neighboring China -- the combined amount of imports and exports -- came to US$73.84 million last month, down 24 percent from $96.8 million a month earlier.
The decline is attributable to North Korea's border closure put in place since late January to prevent the flow of the coronavirus from China, its biggest trade partner and benefactor.
------------
N. Korea's media report on broken trees, inundated streets as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Bavi made landfall in North Korea, snapping trees and causing flooding and other damage, state media outlets reported Thursday.
The North's state TV station earlier aired footage of broken trees, fallen electricity poles, inundated streets and damaged homes and facilities in towns along its western coastline bearing the brunt of the eighth typhoon of the season.
"Strong winds are blowing in Ongjin County, Kangryong County and Haeju City of South Hwanghae Province, and along the southwestern coastline," a county official told the TV station.
------------
N. Korea's state TV runs breaking news on typhoon, airs flooding scenes live
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state television network is running breaking news on typhoon updates and airing live reports from flooding scenes in an effort to alert the public in time to minimize damage.
The Korean Central Television Broadcasting Station has been running real-time news updates since Wednesday on Typhoon Bavi and damage from the powerful storm that made landfall on the North's southeastern province of Hwanghae early Thursday.
Earlier in the day, an announcer wearing a raincoat reported live from the Daedong River in Pyongyang about uprooted trees along streets and rising water levels. A reporter in another coverage appeared standing in an inundated street in the port city of Nampo in South Pyongan Province and spoke of road closures.
------------
N.K. leader visits typhoon-hit area, calls for all-out recovery efforts
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a typhoon-hit area in the country's southwestern province of Hwanghae and called for all-out efforts to minimize damage to farming fields and a reduction in harvests, state media reported Friday.
Kim's trip to South Hwanghae Province, which came after Typhoon Bavi passed along the North's western coastline Thursday, is seen as aimed at highlighting his image as a leader caring for the lives of his people as they have been reeling from recent back-to-back natural disasters.
During the visit, Kim said that the scale of damage is smaller than expected and "positively appraised national crisis control system against natural disasters taking up proper shape and the ability to counter the crisis making remarkable improvement," the Korean Central News Agency said.
