Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Ex-U.S. ambassador to U.N. praises Trump for his handling of N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley praised President Donald Trump on Monday over his handling of North Korea, arguing that it was Trump that imposed the toughest sanctions ever on the communist state.
Haley made the remark at the Republican National Convention, where she claimed Trump's predecessor Barack Obama and his Vice President Joe Biden, who is now the Democratic nominee for president, had refused to do so.
"Obama and Biden let North Korea threaten America. President Trump rejected that weakness, and we passed the toughest sanctions on North Korea in history," she told the virtual convention.
------------
Pompeo praises Trump for getting N. Korea to dialogue table, to stop nuclear tests
WASHINGTON, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday commended U.S. President Donald Trump for keeping North Korea from staging additional nuclear and long-range missile tests while also bringing home Americans kept hostage in the communist state.
The top U.S. diplomat made the remark during a rare and much criticized appearance at the Republican Party's National Convention, offering his full support for Trump.
"I have a big job -- as Susan's husband and Nick's dad. Susan and Nick are more safe, and their freedom's more secure because President Trump has put his America First Vision into action," Pompeo told the convention in a video feed from Jerusalem where he is on a visit.
------------
U.S. issues alert against N. Korean hackers robbing banks
WASHINGTON, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. government issued an alert Wednesday against what it called "cyber theft" by North Korean hackers targeting banks in many countries.
In a joint alert with the U.S. Treasury Department, FBI and U.S. Cyber Command, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said "North Korean government cyber actors" were using malware to gain illicit access to "banks in multiple countries to initiate fraudulent international money transfers and ATM cash outs."
"North Korean cyber actors have demonstrated an imaginative knack for adjusting their tactics to exploit the financial sector as well as any other sector through illicit cyber operations," Bryan Ware, assistant director of cybersecurity at CISA, was quoted as saying.
------------
Esper renews 'complete, verifiable, irreversible' N.K. denuke goal, but stresses diplomacy
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday renewed Washington's goal of the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization of North Korea, calling diplomatic negotiations with Pyongyang "the best path forward."
The Pentagon chief made the remarks during a security forum arranged by the Hawaii-based Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies when asked about the possibility of achieving the hitherto elusive disarmament goal.
"Our policy remains the same. We want to pursue the complete verifiable irreversible denuclearization of North Korea. That's our stated goal and policy. President Trump has been very clear about that," Esper said.
------------
U.S. seeks to seize nearly 300 accounts linked to N. Korean hacking
WASHINGTON, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday it has filed a complaint to forfeit 280 cryptocurrency accounts linked to hacks by North Korean actors, a move it said would counter the communist state's unrelenting efforts to fund the country's "failed regime."
"The Justice Department today filed a civil forfeiture complaint detailing two hacks of virtual currency exchanges by North Korean actors," it said in a released statement.
"These actors stole millions of dollars' worth of cryptocurrency and ultimately laundered the funds through Chinese over-the-counter (OTC) cryptocurrency traders," the department noted, adding North Korean hackers are known to have stolen US$250 million in cryptocurrency through other exchange hacks that were exposed earlier in the year.
------------
Refined oil shipments to N. Korea from China, Russia halved: UN report
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Oil shipments to North Korea from China and Russia have halved this year, a U.N. report showed Friday, amid Pyongyang's border closure put in place to ward off the new coronavirus.
According to the report by the U.N. Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee, a combined 17,000 tons of refined oil was brought in to North Korea from the two neighboring countries during the January-July period, down from 34,000 tons tallied a year earlier.
The report did not provide reasons for the sharp decline but it might be attributable to Pyongyang's strict border control put into place since early this year as part of its anti-epidemic efforts.
