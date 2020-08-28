Old friends set for 1st clash as K League opponents
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- They both cut their football teeth in Seoul before going on to play in the Premier League. Both have since returned to the South Korean league, and now, old friends Lee Chung-yong and Ki Sung-yueng could have their first meeting as opponents here this weekend.
Lee and Ulsan Hyundai FC will host Ki and FC Seoul at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in K League 1 action at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 410 kilometers southeast of the capital.
Lee and Ki both made their club debuts with FC Seoul -- Lee in 2004 and Ki in 2007. They were also mainstays on the national team, with Lee as the playmaking winger and Ki as the defensive midfielder.
After spending more than a decade overseas, both players have rejoined the K League. Lee signed with Ulsan in March, while Ki, after some kerfuffle in February, was reunited with FC Seoul in July.
They have faced each other in the Premier League, but never in the K League. The last time they appeared in the same K League match was July 19, 2009.
Ki has yet to play for FC Seoul this year, as he has had an ankle injury sustained before signing with the club. An FC Seoul official said Ki is healthy enough to play in matches, though the exact timetable for his season debut hasn't been set. At the time of his signing, Ki said he would be fit to start playing toward the end of August.
This is the second meeting of the season between the two clubs, with Ulsan prevailing 2-0 at Seoul World Cup Stadium on June 20. Lee missed that match with an injury.
With the 32-year-old all healthy and ready to go, Sunday's match will be Lee's first against his former club.
At a press conference Thursday, Lee said he expected a tougher contest against a team on the rise. Lee also said he hadn't spoken to Ki about Sunday, and added he hoped his friend would come back 100 percent healthy.
"I don't know if I'll get to face him this time, but I know a lot of fans are looking forward to seeing him again," Lee said. "He's a great player. Obviously, if he plays this weekend, the match will be that much more difficult for us."
Lee then quipped, "I hope he'll take his time coming back. To be honest, I don't want to play against Sung-yueng this week."
There is much more riding in this showdown than the Lee-Ki individual matchup.
Ulsan are clinging to the top spot in the 12-team table with 42 points, one point ahead of the three-time defending champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. Ulsan are undefeated in their last eight contests with seven wins and a draw, but Jeonbuk, winners of five straight, aren't going away.
FC Seoul are among the hottest teams, with four victories and a draw since interim head coach Kim Ho-young took the reins. They have climbed from 11th to sixth in the table thanks to the recent surge.
Ulsan have had the upper hand in recent matches against FC Seoul, with six wins and two draws dating back to April 2018.
Ulsan's Brazilian striker, Junior Negrao, will try to add to his league-leading total of 20 goals on Sunday. Since joining Ulsan in 2018, Junior Negrao has scored five goals in seven matches against FC Seoul.
Also on Sunday, Jeonbuk will look to take over first place or at least keep pace with Ulsan, as they host Gangwon FC at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul.
Gangwon handed Jeonbuk their first loss of the season on May 30, but they are winless in their last six with four draws and two losses. These two teams' second meeting of 2020 kicks off at 7 p.m.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, last-place Incheon United will look to extend their winning streak to three matches against Sangju Sangmu at Sangju Civic Stadium in Sangju, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Incheon United are showing some signs of life after going winless in their first 15 matches of the season. At 11 points, they're just three points back of Suwon Samsung Bluewings for 11th place. The 12th-place team in the K League 1 will be automatically relegated to the K League 2 for the following season. Incheon United have dodged bullets every season since 2016, barely avoiding falling into a promotion-relegation playoff against a K League 2 club each time.
Suwon will try to stay in front of Incheon with a home match against Busan IPark at 8 p.m. Saturday in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul.
Two more matches on Sunday will pit Pohang Steelers against Seongnam FC, and Daegu FC against Gwangju FC.
