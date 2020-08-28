Two southeastern counties of Uiseong, Gunwi to co-host new military airport
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry on Friday officially named two southeastern counties as the site for a new military airport, four years after the government decided to relocate the military airport in the southeastern city of Daegu.
The site selection has been delayed so far as the rival candidate counties of Uiseong and Gunwi, some 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, have been unable to reach a compromise, with Gunwi insisting on hosting the envisioned airport on its own.
But last month, Gunwi agreed to co-host the airport with Uiseong and made a joint proposal.
On Friday, the defense ministry held a committee meeting and approved the proposal.
The construction of the airport is expected to begin in 2022 and scheduled to be completed by 2028, according to the ministry.
The government plans to develop the new airport as a transportation hub in the region that serves both military and civilian purposes.
The project to relocate the Daegu airport has been long anticipated by residents in the city who have complained about aircraft noise, development restrictions and other issues.
