Army chief Gen. Suh Wook tapped as defense minister: Cheong Wa Dae
15:37 August 28, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has nominated Army Chief of Staff Gen. Suh Wook as new defense minister, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.
If appointed after a National Assembly confirmation hearing, Suh would replace Jeong Kyeong-doo.
Born in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul, in 1963, Suh graduated from Korea Military Academy in 1985. He served at the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command from 2011 to 2014. He then served as commanding general of the First Corps and chief director of operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
