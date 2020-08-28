Go to Contents
SK Group to offer 4 facilities as virus treatment centers

16:40 August 28, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- SK Group, South Korea's third-largest conglomerate, said Friday it will offer its four training institutes as treatment centers for novel coronavirus patients in the greater Seoul area in a move to support local health authorities in securing more hospital beds.

SK Academy in Yongin, south of Seoul, and its training institute on Muui Island, Incheon, will accommodate virus patients with light symptoms, the conglomerate said. SK Telecom and SK broadband will also provide their employee training centers in Icheon and Anseong, both in Gyeonggi Province, as residential COVID-19 treatment centers.

A total of 321 rooms at the four facilities will house virus patients in the greater Seoul area that has become a virus hot zone in recent weeks.

This is the second time that SK Group has offered its facilities as virus treatment centers.

In March, the group provided 174 rooms at two training institutes for virus patients.

SK Group is the latest conglomerate to offer its facilities as virus treatment centers. Earlier this week, Samsung Group and LG Group announced that they will provide their training institutes in the greater Seoul area as residential COVID-19 treatment centers.

South Korea reported 371 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with nearly 80 percent of them detected in the nation's capital area.

This file photo taken on March 23, 2020, shows SK Group's training institute on Muui Island, Incheon. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

