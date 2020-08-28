Church-related coronavirus cases near 1,500 this month
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Churches have again emerged as a hotbed of South Korea's coronavirus outbreaks, with nearly 1,500 new infections related to religious facilities reported this month alone, officials said Friday.
As of noon, 1,460 COVID-19 cases were reported from 12 churches across the country, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
South Korea had brought the virus spread under control until early August, but more than 4,000 new cases have been identified in the past two weeks, mostly tied to a conservative church in northern Seoul and an anti-government march in the capital on Liberation Day on Aug. 15.
Cluster infections at churches were mainly due to members' failure to properly wear face masks during in-person worship services, according to officials.
To prevent the further spread of the virus, the government earlier banned religious facilities from holding face-to-face services.
"Infections stemming from churches are fast spreading to local communities," KCDC Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said during a regular press briefing, urging the religious community to abide by the authorities' social distancing guidelines.
Adding to concerns is the high proportion of elderly patients among the confirmed cases. Of the 1,460 patients, 539, or 36.2 percent, were aged 60 or older, with 24 in critical conditions.
On Thursday, President Moon Jae-in held a meeting with leaders of the nation's Protestant community and asked for their support in the government's fight against the virus.
South Korea reported 371 new virus cases Friday, raising the nation's total caseload to 19,077.
