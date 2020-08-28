Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
(2nd LD) Seoul reports at least 146 new infections, extends ban on rallies of 10 or more
SEOUL -- New virus cases in South Korea's capital reached 146, data showed on Friday, slightly falling from the previous day's record high but still remaining in triple digits due to cluster infections.
With the latest figures, the city's COVID-19 caseload totaled 3,532 as of midnight, according to the data by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the city government.
----------------
(LEAD) Nationwide second wave of infections feared as more cases reported in provinces
SEOUL -- New coronavirus cases in South Korea are spreading fast to provinces, raising concerns over a possible nationwide second wave of infections.
Of 359 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported here Friday, 75, or 21 percent, were from regions other than the greater Seoul area, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
Moon visits public hospital, checks sickbed shortage concern amid coronavirus spread
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in made an on-site inspection of a public hospital in Seoul on Friday to check its preparedness to accommodate the fast growing number of COVID-19 patients.
His visit to the National Medical Center came amid concerns that hospitals especially in Seoul and nearby areas might be running out of sickbeds.
----------------
Two southeastern counties of Uiseong, Gunwi to co-host new military airport
SEOUL -- The defense ministry on Friday officially named two southeastern counties as the site for a new military airport, four years after the government decided to relocate the military airport in the southeastern city of Daegu.
The site selection has been delayed so far as the rival candidate counties of Uiseong and Gunwi, some 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, have been unable to reach a compromise, with Gunwi insisting on hosting the envisioned airport on its own.
----------------
(LEAD) Army chief Gen. Suh Wook tapped as defense minister: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in has nominated Army Chief of Staff Gen. Suh Wook as new defense minister, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.
If appointed after a National Assembly confirmation hearing, Suh would replace Jeong Kyeong-doo. If so, he would become the first defense chief with an Army background under the Moon administration.
----------------
Seoul stocks finish higher on U.S. Fed's dovish signal
SEOUL -- South Korean shares closed higher Friday on the U.S. Fed Reserve's dovish gesture, but gains were trimmed due to the heightened social distancing level in the greater Seoul area. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.35 points, or 0.4 percent, to close at 2,353.8. Trading volume was high at about 1.3 billion shares worth some 15.3 trillion won (US$12.9 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 583 to 253.
----------------
(3rd LD) New virus cases drop below 400, enhanced antivirus curbs to take place in greater Seoul area
SEOUL -- The number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea dropped to below 400 on Friday, but health authorities decided to enforce tougher social distancing measures in the greater Seoul area for one more week with enhanced guidelines to further stem another nationwide wave of infections.
The country reported 371 new COVID-19 cases, including 359 local infections, raising the total caseload to 19,077, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
S. Korea to sell 3 tln won worth of Treasury bills in September
SEJONG -- South Korea plans to sell 3 trillion won (US$2.5 billion) worth of Treasury bills next month to support its expansionary fiscal policy, the finance ministry said Friday.
The bills, which have a maturity of 63 days, will be sold in three separate auctions throughout September, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
(END)