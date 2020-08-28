Samsung Foundation of Culture names former PM as new chief
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Foundation of Culture, a cultural foundation run by South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, on Friday named a former prime minister as its new chief.
Kim Hwang-sik, who served as South Korea's prime minister between 2010 and 2013, will succeed Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong as head of Samsung Foundation of Culture. He will serve a four-year term.
With the latest appointment, Kim will now lead two Samsung foundations. He has been head of Ho-Am Foundation since December 2018.
Lee, Samsung Group's de facto leader, reportedly decided not to seek another term at Samsung Foundation of Culture.
Samsung Foundation of Culture was established in 1965 by Samsung Group founder Lee Byung-chull. It currently operates South Korea's leading art museums, Leeum and Ho-Am.
Samsung Group runs four foundations for social, cultural and welfare projects.
Samsung Life Public Welfare Foundation, which runs hospitals and child education programs, is currently headed by Lee Jae-yong. Samsung Welfare Foundation is led by Lee's sister Lee Seo-hyun.
