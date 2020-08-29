Korean-language dailies

-- Quasi third distancing at greater Seoul area starting tomorrow (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Abe resigns over health reasons (Kookmin Daily)

-- Virus cases could go up to 800, or even 2,000 next week: KCDC chief (Donga llbo)

-- Quasi3rd social distancing starting Sunday (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Daily new virus cases can even reach 2,000, depending on social distancing (Segye Times)

-- Daily new virus cases to reach 2,000 amid this trend (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 8 yrs of Abe administration (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Virtually 3rd social distancing in greater Seoul area (Hankyoreh)

-- Abe resigns after 7 yrs 8 months (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 2.5-level social distancing, restaurants' night hours limited (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Govt expands 2-level distancing...virtually 2.5-level (Korea Economic Daily)

