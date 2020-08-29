Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #typhoon

Typhoon Maysak expected to affect S. Korea next week

17:32 August 29, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Maysak was churning toward the Korean Peninsula on Saturday from waters east of the Philippines and is expected to affect the Korean Peninsula in the middle of next week, weather authorities said.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that as of 3 a.m., the season's ninth typhoon was traveling some 950 kilometers west-northwest of Manila at a speed of 8 kilometers per hour.

It is expected to pass through 1,050 kilometers west of Japan's Okinawa Island as of 3 a.m. Sunday.
The typhoon is forecast to reach waters some 210 kilometers south-southeast of Seogwipo, Jeju Island, by 3 p.m. Wednesday and then 40 kilometers away from the southern port city of Busan by 2 p.m. Thursday, the KMA said.

Although Maysak is a mid-strength typhoon at the moment, it could become a very powerful one with a maximum wind speed of 47 meters per second around Monday, the KMA said.

Maysak is expected to bring heavy rain to southern provinces Tuesday and the rest of the country from Wednesday to Thursday, the agency said.

This image, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows Typhoon Maysak's expected path as of 3 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK