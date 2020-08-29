Typhoon Maysak expected to affect S. Korea next week
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Maysak was churning toward the Korean Peninsula on Saturday from waters east of the Philippines and is expected to affect the Korean Peninsula in the middle of next week, weather authorities said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that as of 3 a.m., the season's ninth typhoon was traveling some 950 kilometers west-northwest of Manila at a speed of 8 kilometers per hour.
It is expected to pass through 1,050 kilometers west of Japan's Okinawa Island as of 3 a.m. Sunday.
The typhoon is forecast to reach waters some 210 kilometers south-southeast of Seogwipo, Jeju Island, by 3 p.m. Wednesday and then 40 kilometers away from the southern port city of Busan by 2 p.m. Thursday, the KMA said.
Although Maysak is a mid-strength typhoon at the moment, it could become a very powerful one with a maximum wind speed of 47 meters per second around Monday, the KMA said.
Maysak is expected to bring heavy rain to southern provinces Tuesday and the rest of the country from Wednesday to Thursday, the agency said.
