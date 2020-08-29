(LEAD) Typhoon Maysak expected to affect S. Korea next week
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Maysak was churning toward the Korean Peninsula on Saturday from waters east of the Philippines and is expected to affect the Korean Peninsula in the middle of next week, weather authorities said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that as of 9 p.m., the season's ninth typhoon was traveling some 920 kilometers east-northeast of Manila at a speed of 13 kilometers per hour.
It is expected to travel south of Japan's Okinawa Island and reach waters some 160 kilometers east of Seogwipo, South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju, at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The typhoon is forecast to pass near the southeastern port city of Busan and the southeastern industrial city of Ulsan.
It is expected to reach some 30 kilometers away from Busan by 2 p.m. Thursday and travel around 20 kilometers away from Ulsan by 3 p.m. the following day, the KMA said.
Although Maysak is a mid-strength typhoon at the moment, it could become a very powerful one with a maximum wind speed of 47 meters per second around Monday, the KMA said.
Maysak is expected to bring heavy rain to southern provinces Tuesday and the rest of the country from Wednesday to Thursday, the agency said.
