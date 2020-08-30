New virus cases below 300 as social distancing toughened in greater Seoul
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea fell below 300 on Sunday for the first time in five days as health authorities extended tougher social distancing measures in the greater Seoul area for one more week.
South Korea reported 299 new COVID-19 cases, including 283 local infections, raising the total caseload to 19,699, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Two more patients died, raising the death toll to 323.
Sunday's daily tally marks a drop from the previous day when the country's new virus cases came to 323. Still, the number of daily virus cases has stayed in the triple digits for more than two weeks.
Of the 283 locally transmitted cases, 203 were identified in the greater Seoul area, home to half of the country's 51 million population.
Seoul added 114 more cases, while the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and western port city of Incheon reported 77 and 12 cases, respectively, it said.
Other major cities reported additional infections, with the southeastern city of Daegu adding 30 cases and the southeastern port city of Busan confirming six more cases, the KCDC said.
