(2nd LD) Typhoon Maysak expected to land near Busan, pass through nearby cities this week
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Maysak was churning toward the Korean Peninsula on Sunday from waters east of the Philippines on course to land near the port city of Busan and pass through nearby cities this week, the weather authorities said.
The season's ninth typhoon was traveling in waters some 830 kilometers south of Japan's Okinawa Island at 13 kilometers per hour as of 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Its central pressure was 960 hectopascals, with its radius of maximum wind at 340 km and the maximum wind speed of 39 meters per second.
The typhoon, which was seen as a middle-intensity one with its speed measured at just 3 km per hour at 9 a.m., was developing into a powerful one.
The KMA said Maysak may pass through waters 250 km northwest of Okinawa Island on Tuesday evening and an area 130 km east of Jeju's Seogwipo City on Wednesday evening.
The typhoon then could affect Korea's southern cities, such as Busan and Ulsan. On Thursday evening, it is forecast to reach waters 130 km south of Russia's Vladivostok.
When the typhoon arrives in Korea, the entire country could come under its influence with strong winds and heavy rain, the KMA said, calling on citizens to guard against possible damage.
