Korean-language dailies

-- COVID-19 deaths on rise, patients in critical condition increase fivefold in two weeks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Please stop for one week,' Seoul virtually under lockdown (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'We need to disperse to survive,' S. Korea facing dangerously critical situation this week (Donga llbo)

-- Let's put off our daily lives for just one week (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Patients with unknown infection routes on sharp rise, KCDC director says there's limit to epidemiological investigations (Segye Times)

-- Fateful week in hands of 20 mln residents of greater Seoul (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Things changed at 9:00 p.m. due to 2.5 Level social distancing (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Lee Nak-yon faces multiple tasks that will serve as test for presidential election (Hankyoreh)

-- Streets scream over 2nd fallout from COVID-19 (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Tax on undistributed profit to strain midsized construction companies (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- City of 25 mln paused under quasi-martial law due to COVID-19 (Korea Economic Daily)

