Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 31.
Korean-language dailies
-- COVID-19 deaths on rise, patients in critical condition increase fivefold in two weeks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Please stop for one week,' Seoul virtually under lockdown (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'We need to disperse to survive,' S. Korea facing dangerously critical situation this week (Donga llbo)
-- Let's put off our daily lives for just one week (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Patients with unknown infection routes on sharp rise, KCDC director says there's limit to epidemiological investigations (Segye Times)
-- Fateful week in hands of 20 mln residents of greater Seoul (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Things changed at 9:00 p.m. due to 2.5 Level social distancing (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Nak-yon faces multiple tasks that will serve as test for presidential election (Hankyoreh)
-- Streets scream over 2nd fallout from COVID-19 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Tax on undistributed profit to strain midsized construction companies (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- City of 25 mln paused under quasi-martial law due to COVID-19 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Daily Covid-19 cases fall below 300 again (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul shuts down in bid to stem surge of coronavirus (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's infection cases set to surpass 20,000 (Korea Times)
