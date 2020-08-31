Go to Contents
S. Korea's industrial output inches up in July

08:09 August 31, 2020

SEJONG, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output inched up in July, but consumption dropped amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.

The nation's overall industrial production rose 0.1 percent on-month in July, following a 4.1 percent on-month gain in June, according to data compiled by Statistics Korea.

Compared with a year earlier, however, overall industrial production fell 0.7 percent in July.

Retail sales dipped 6 percent from a month earlier, and facility investment declined 2.2 percent on-month.

The nation's economy shrank 3.3 percent on-quarter in the first quarter of this year, the sharpest quarterly contraction since the first quarter of 1998.

