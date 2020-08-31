Ulsan Hyundai FC open up 4-point lead at top of K League table
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Ulsan Hyundai FC midfielder Lee Chung-yong put aside prematch distractions as he helped his club open up a four-point lead at the top of the K League 1 table over the weekend.
Lee scored what stood as the winner over FC Seoul, as Ulsan prevailed 3-0 on Sunday in a match that pit the midfielder against his former teammate and longtime friend Ki Sung-yueng.
The Ulsan-FC Seoul showdown was billed as the first K League meeting between Lee and Ki, who were teammates on FC Seoul over a decade ago and also had been mainstays on the national team. Both ended their overseas stints this year to return to the K League, with Lee signing with Ulsan in March and Ki reuniting with FC Seoul in July.
Lee had been playing since the start of the season in May, but he missed Ulsan's first meeting of the year against FC Seoul on June 20 with an injury. Ki, who had been nursing an ankle injury, only made his season debut Sunday.
Ki came off the bench 20 minutes into the second half, but FC Seoul were already trailing 2-0 then. Lee opened the scoring in the 19th minute, and Junior Negrao netted his league-leading 21st goal of the season in the 41st minute.
Jung Hoon-sung rounded out the scoring for Ulsan, who remained undefeated in nine matches with eight wins and a draw. FC Seoul suffered their first loss in five matches under interim head coach Kim Ho-young.
Lee and Ki had last appeared in the same K League contest on July 19, 2009. Ki's previous K League match, before he joined Celtic, had been on Nov. 21, 2009.
The victory also lifted Ulsan to 45 points, now four ahead of the three-time defending champions, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.
Jeonbuk suffered a 2-1 loss to Gangwon FC on Sunday, as their five-match winning streak came to a halt. It was also Jeonbuk's first loss at home this year.
Two of Jeonbuk's three losses in 2020 have come against Gangwon FC, which won the first meeting on May 30 by 1-0.
The defeat was a double whammy for Jeonbuk, which announced earlier Sunday that their fullback Kim Jin-su had signed with the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr FC for an undisclosed transfer fee.
Kim Ji-hyun scored both of Gangwon's goals, the second of those coming during added time in the second half as the forward pounced on a rebound following Go Moo-yol's shot.
At the bottom of the table, two clubs trying to avoid relegation had contrasting fates Saturday.
Suwon Samsung Bluewings beat Busan IPark 3-1, behind Kim Min-woo's brace, to move to 17 points in 11th place. Incheon United fell to Sangju Sangmu 3-1 to drop six points back in last place.
By winning for the first time in five matches, Suwon now sit closer to sixth place (Gangwon, 21 points) than they are to Incheon, with nine matches remaining. The last-place club in the K League 1 will be automatically relegated to the K League 2 next year.
Elsewhere in the K League 1, Pohang Steelers rallied past Seongnam FC 2-1 on Sunday, thanks to a two-goal effort by Stanislav Iljutcenko, and snapped their winless skid at five.
Gwangju FC outlasted Daegu FC 6-4 in a record-tying goal fest Sunday.
Daegu opened the scoring after just two minutes, before Gwangju responded with two straight goals and took a 2-1 lead into the second half.
Cesinha evened the score for Daegu in the 48th, but then Willyan da Silva Barbosa and Felipe found the back of the net for Gwangju in the 60th and 62nd minute, respectively, for a 4-2 lead.
Edgar brought Daegu to within a goal four minutes after Felipe's goal, only to see Gwangju score two unanswered goals, courtesy of Lim Min-hyeok and Kim Ju-kong.
Cesinha's second of the match came during added time. It didn't change the outcome but tied the league record for most goals in a single match. It has been done three times previously.
