Monday's weather forecast
09:01 August 31, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/24 Cloudy 30
Incheon 30/24 Cloudy 30
Suwon 31/24 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 60
Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 29/24 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 26/23 Rain 70
Jeonju 33/25 Sunny 60
Gwangju 32/25 Sunny 60
Jeju 32/26 Cloudy 30
Daegu 33/24 Cloudy 30
Busan 31/25 Sunny 20
