Monday's weather forecast

09:01 August 31, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/24 Cloudy 30

Incheon 30/24 Cloudy 30

Suwon 31/24 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 29/24 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 26/23 Rain 70

Jeonju 33/25 Sunny 60

Gwangju 32/25 Sunny 60

Jeju 32/26 Cloudy 30

Daegu 33/24 Cloudy 30

Busan 31/25 Sunny 20

(END)

