Ex-vice finance minister named to lead state pension fund
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea named a former vice finance minister as chief of the country's state pension fund, the welfare ministry said Monday.
President Moon Jae-in has approved former Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-jin as new chairman and chief executive officer of the National Pension Service (NPS) for three years to come, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
"The new chairman is expected to contribute his expertise in welfare-related fiscal policies and public-sector innovation to enhancing the role of the NPS in the community," the ministry said.
Kim, 60, is replacing the former NPS Chairman and CEO Kim Sung-ju, who stepped down from the post in January to run in the April 15 general elections.
