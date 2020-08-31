Typhoon Maysak on path toward hitting Busan early Thursday
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Maysak is slowly approaching to the Korean Peninsula, passing waters 660 kilometers south of Japan's Okinawa Island early Monday, the weather office said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the typhoon packing wind gusts of 40 meters per second and a pressure of 955 hectopascals was traveling northward at a speed of 28 km per hour.
The year's ninth typhoon is expected to gain force and grow into a very powerful one with wind gusts of 47 meters per second later in the day. In one or two days, its wind speeds could reach 49 meters per second, the KMA said.
Wind gusts of 40 meters per second or stronger can knock down a person and overturn a running car.
The typhoon is expected to arrive 440 km south of the resort island of Jeju at 3 a.m. on Wednesday. On early Thursday it is projected to make landfall on the southern coast of Namhae and pass inland 20 km northwest of Busan at around 3 a.m. It is expected to move over the southeastern cities of Ulsan and Gyeongju and eventually escape to the East Sea.
Maysak will bring rains to Jeju early Tuesday and South Jeolla Province at night. Rain is forecast for the rest of the country on Wednesday afternoon.
