(LEAD) Typhoon Maysak on path toward hitting Busan early Thursday
(ATTN: UPDATES with latest info throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Maysak is slowly approaching to the Korean Peninsula, passing waters 470 kilometers south of Japan's Okinawa Island early Monday, the weather office said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the typhoon packing wind gusts of 43 meters per second and a pressure of 950 hectopascals was traveling northward at a speed of 31 km per hour.
Later in the day, the year's ninth typhoon is expected to gain force and grow into a very powerful one with wind gusts of 49 meters per second. In one or two days, its wind speeds could reach 49 meters per second, the KMA said.
Wind gusts of 40 meters per second or stronger can knock down a person and overturn a running car.
"When the typhoon makes landfall in the country, it is expected to sustain winds of around 40 meters per second," the KMA said. "It is highly likely that rains and storm surge on the coastal area could cause causalities and damage to structures, so people should thoroughly prepare for the typhoon in advance."
But its path is still subject to change, the KMA added.
The typhoon is expected to arrive 320 km south of the resort island of Jeju at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. On early Thursday it is projected to make landfall on the southern coast of Namhae and pass inland 20 km northwest of Busan at around 3 a.m. It is expected to move over the southeastern cities of Ulsan and Gyeongju and eventually escape to the East Sea.
Maysak will bring rains to Jeju early Tuesday and South Jeolla Province at night. Rain is forecast for the rest of the country on Wednesday afternoon.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)