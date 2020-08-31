South Korea to hold int'l security forum online on security challenges in COVID-19 era
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will hold an annual security forum virtually this week to discuss the new coronavirus as an emerging security challenge and the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, the defense ministry said Monday.
Under the theme of "Emerging Security Challenges: Overcoming through Solidarity and Cooperation," the ninth vice-ministerial Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD) will take place from Tuesday through Thursday, according to the ministry.
The seminar was supposed to bring together government officials and experts from dozens of nations across the world to Seoul, but this year's event will be held online due to COVID-19 and will be broadcast live on YouTube (www.youtube.com/user/ROKMND2020), the ministry said.
This year's SDD, which consists of three sessions, will bring together security experts and professors from major countries, including the United States, China, France and Russia.
During the first session set for Tuesday, former Foreign Minister Yoon Young-kwan, University of Chicago professor John Mearsheimer and Wang Jisi, who leads China's Institute of International Strategic Studies, among others, will discuss the global order and international cooperation in the age of COVID-19.
The second session about implications of non-traditional security threats for national defense will be attended by such figures as Hugh White, emeritus professor of Australian National University; Pascal Boniface, founding director of the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs; and Thomas Cullison, who is an adjunct fellow of the U.S.' Center for Strategic & International Studies.
Discussions for the third session will take place Thursday by Alexander Minaev, professor of the Diplomatic Academy of Russian Foreign Ministry; Fan Jishe, director of the Institute for International Strategic Studies of the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China; Nakamitsu Izumi, who is the high representative for the U.N.'s Disarmament Affairs; and former U.S. Forces Korea commander Vincent Brooks, according to the ministry.
"Despite COVID-19, we decided to hold this year's forum to continue dialogue and communications with global partners for multilateral security cooperation," the defense ministry said.
"This seminar is also expected to form the international community's continued support and consensus for the establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula," it added.
