Institutions' investment in foreign securities rebound in Q2
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean institutions' investment in foreign securities rebounded in the second quarter from three months earlier as global financial markets recovered following slumps caused by the new coronavirus outbreak, central bank data showed Monday.
The combined value of foreign securities held by institutional investors came to US$336.4 billion as of end-June, up $18.5 billion from three months earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The tally rebounded from a $9.5 billion fall in the first quarter when global financial markets were hit by the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also marked the largest on-quarter gain since the first quarter of 2019, when such investments climbed by $20.2 billion.
"Investment demand for foreign securities increased as global financial markets showed improvements in the second quarter," the BOK said.
Foreign securities include stocks, bonds and so-called Korean paper that refers to foreign-currency-denominated securities issued by the South Korean government, banks or companies in overseas markets.
Investments in foreign stocks rose $12.9 billion on-quarter to $115.2 billion in the April-June period, mainly because stock prices in major countries shot up.
Investments in overseas bonds added $5.5 billion to $178.2 billion in the cited period on the back of major countries' monetary easing and falls in market rates, the BOK said.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)