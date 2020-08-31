(3rd LD) New virus cases stay under 300 for 2nd day, cluster infections still loom

Other major municipalities reported additional infections, with the southwestern city of Gwangju adding nine cases and the southern resort island of Jeju confirming five more cases.

So far, 1,056 cases have been traced to the Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul -- a hotbed of the recent spike in new infections. The church-linked cases also led to infections in at least 25 locations, with 74 cases reported in 10 different provinces and municipalities outside the greater Seoul area.