Seoul to build bicycle-only road along Cheonggye Stream by next April
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Monday it will begin construction next week on a bicycle-only road along its central Cheonggye Stream next week, aiming to open the new environmentally friendly mode of transport in April 2021.
The new bicycle-only road will be 5.94 kilometers long, connecting Cheonggye Plaza in the central ward of Jongno and the Gosanja bridge in the eastern ward of Dongdaemun.
Cyclists will be able to enjoy an 11.88-km round trip, safely separated from the cars, along the Cheonggye Stream that runs through the heart of Seoul.
The construction of the new Cheonggye Stream bicycle road is part of the municipal government's bid to expand the capital's entire bicycle road network from the current 940 km to 1,220 km by 2030.
The city government also aims to build 23.3 km of the so-called Cycle Rapid Transit (CRT), which refers to bicycle highways completely separated from car roads.
The Cheonggye Stream bicycle road will connect with bicycle highways to be built across the city, including Jungnang Stream in the east and Sejong Boulevard and Hangang Boulevard, which reach the Han River, completing the city-wide CRT.
The CRT is expected to offer cyclists easy access to popular destinations, including Seoul Forest and Olympic Park in southeastern Seoul, city officials said.
The construction along the Cheonggye Stream will mostly happen at night to minimize congestion and inconvenience to citizens, they added.
