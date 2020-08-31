Main opposition party to rename itself to reshape image
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition United Future Party (UFP) picked a new name for itself and will seek final endorsement from party members this week, sources said Monday.
The UFP tentatively selected the new party name, which roughly translates to "People's Power" in English, during a party meeting earlier in the day, the party sources said.
It was picked out of the three candidates proposed by Kim Su-min, head of the party's public relations committee.
The party plans to officially adopt the name after winning endorsement in a general online party meeting later in the day and meetings of party delegates on Tuesday and Wednesday.
It marks the latest in a series of face-lifting measures by the UFP following its crushing defeat in the April 15 parliamentary elections.
Kim Chong-in, a former veteran lawmaker, took office as the party's interim leader in the aftermath of the election defeat and has scrambled to recreate the hawkish image the party has been accused of.
