Seoul stocks erase gains late Monday morning on virus woes
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares erased gains late Monday morning on the back of investor wariness spurred by the country's spreading new coronavirus cases.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.93 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,361.73 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index set out strong on the Fed's dovish signal but trimmed more than half of the gains on the disappointing new COVID-19 toll.
South Korea added 248 new COVID-19 cases, marking a drop from 299 cases identified the previous day. But health authorities said the drop may have resulted from fewer virus tests over the weekend.
Starting Sunday, South Korea strengthened social distancing guidelines in the latest attempt to contain the spread of the virus.
In Seoul, most large caps traded lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.72 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipped 2.06 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics retreated 1.38 percent, but leading chemical maker LG Chem edged up 0.13 percent.
The country's largest automaker, Hyundai Motor, spiked up 4.36 percent, while internet portal giant Naver shed 0.45 percent.
Leading steelmaker POSCO stayed flat.
The local currency was trading at 1,182.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.9 won from the previous session's close.
