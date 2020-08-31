(LEAD) Moon appoints 6 new Cheong Wa Dae secretaries
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has decided to replace five of his secretaries, including those in charge of political affairs and national security issues, and create a new secretarial post to handle policy on younger-generation people, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.
Moon tapped Bae Jae-jeung, a former ruling Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker, as secretary for political affairs.
He also picked Chang Yong-seok, researcher at the Institute for National Security Strategy, as secretary for security strategy.
Noh Kyu-duk, who has been in the position, will be transferred to the post of secretary for peace planning.
Yoon Jae-kwan, deputy Cheong Wa Dae spokesman, has been named as secretary for public information.
Moon chose Park Jin-sub, former chief of Seoul Energy Corp., as secretary for climate and environment, and decided to install Kim Kwang-jin, currently secretary for political affairs, into the new post of secretary for policy on the youth.
The six will begin their new jobs Tuesday, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
