N.K. oil ministry downgraded back to 'bureau'
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's oil ministry has been scaled down to a bureau after nearly 16 years, state media reports suggested Monday.
The North Korean Ministry of Oil Industry was promoted from a bureau in 2004 and had handled oil imports as a ministry under the country's cabinet.
In March, the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling party, carried an article referring to the agency as a ministry. On Monday, however, Korean Central TV Broadcasting Station referred to the ministry as a bureau in its report on the country's damage from heavy rainfall.
The decision to lower the ministry's status appears to reflect the downsizing of work related to its oil industry as international sanctions have prevented imports of oil into the country.
In response to the North's launch of intercontinental ballistic missile in 2017, the United Nations placed international sanctions, limiting exports of refined oil to the North to 500,000 barrels per year and requiring member states to report to the U.N. on the amount.
