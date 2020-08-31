Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay under 300 for 2nd day, cluster infections still loom
SEOUL -- The number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea stayed below 300 for the second consecutive day Monday, but health authorities are keeping their guards up as sporadic cluster infections and a growing number of patients with unknown infection routes continue to put a strain on the country's virus fight.
The country reported 248 new COVID-19 cases, including 238 local infections, raising the total caseload to 19,947, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
(LEAD) Moon appoints 6 new Cheong Wa Dae secretaries
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in has decided to replace five of his secretaries, including those in charge of political affairs and national security issues, and create a new secretarial post to handle policy on younger-generation people, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.
Moon tapped Bae Jae-jeung, a former ruling Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker, as secretary for political affairs.
----------------
(LEAD) Complaints of people without masks spike after mask rule in Seoul: police
SEOUL -- Reports to the police over people not wearing masks have surged seventeenfold after the Seoul city government mandated face masks in an anti-virus measure, data showed Monday.
Reports on people without masks totaled 1,280 cases, or an average of 256 cases per day, between Monday and Friday last week, according to the data provided by a counter-virus team at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.
----------------
(LEAD) Air Force chief nominated as new Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman
SEOUL -- Air Force Chief of Staff Won In-choul has been tapped to lead South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the defense ministry said Monday.
If his appointment is confirmed, Won will succeed Gen. Park Han-ki, who took office in October 2018. No official term of office is set, but the JCS chairman is supposed to serve for around 18 months to two years.
----------------
(LEAD) Typhoon Maysak on path toward hitting Busan early Thursday
SEOUL -- Typhoon Maysak is slowly approaching to the Korean Peninsula, passing waters 470 kilometers south of Japan's Okinawa Island early Monday, the weather office said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the typhoon packing wind gusts of 43 meters per second and a pressure of 950 hectopascals was traveling northward at a speed of 31 km per hour.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's industrial output inches up in July
SEJONG -- South Korea's industrial output inched up in July, but consumption dropped amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday, as policymakers worried that a recent resurgence of the virus could delay an economic recovery.
The nation's overall industrial production rose 0.1 percent on-month in July, following a 4.1 percent on-month gain in June, according to data compiled by Statistics Korea.
----------------
Main opposition party to rename itself to reshape image
SEOUL -- The main opposition United Future Party (UFP) picked a new name for itself and will seek final endorsement from party members this week, sources said Monday.
The UFP tentatively selected the new party name, which roughly translates to "People's Power" in English, during a party meeting earlier in the day, the party sources said.
----------------
Seoul stocks erase gains late Monday morning on virus woes
SEOUL -- South Korean shares erased gains late Monday morning on the back of investor wariness spurred by the country's spreading new coronavirus cases.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.93 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,361.73 as of 11:20 a.m.
