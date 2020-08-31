Moon says gov't can talk with striking doctors about their demands
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in expressed regret Monday over a continued strike by medical doctors in South Korea and assured them that his government can have consultations on their demands once the ongoing COVID-19 situation is under control.
"It's very regrettable that the medical circles have not ended their refusal to treat (patients) in this severe phase," he said during a weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides. "The people need doctors right now. The patients' side is where doctors should be."
Moon's call came as the country is in a desperate fight against the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Trainee doctors belonging to the Korean Intern and Resident Association have been staging a strike since Aug. 21 in protest of the government's push mainly for increasing medical school admissions and establishing public medical schools. The association reportedly has around 15,000 members nationwide.
The Korean Medical Association, which has more than 130,000 members, also announced that it would begin an indefinite walkout on Sept. 7 unless the government retracts the plans.
"As the COVID-19 situation is so urgent, we don't have much time," Moon said.
For the government, which should enforce the law to protect the people's lives and health, there are not many options either, he added, speaking in front of pool reporters and cameras.
The president urged striking doctors to return to work as soon as possible, saying the government can "consult with the medical community on issues that they raise" through a council, which the government has promised, and a parliamentary consultative body after the coronavirus situation is stabilized.
Other issues that can be discussed are how to address the regional imbalance of medical services, and strengthen essential and public medical services, of which "everybody" agrees are necessary, he said.
"It's hard to understand what conditions doctors need so they can get back to work beyond those," he said. "You should not forget the Hippocratic Oath that you will think of the health and lives of patients as the No. 1 priority."

