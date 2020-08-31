(LEAD) Moon says gov't can talk with striking doctors about their demands
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in expressed regret Monday over a continued strike by medical doctors in South Korea and assured them that his government can have consultations on their demands once the ongoing COVID-19 situation is under control.
"It's very regrettable that the medical circles have not ended their refusal to treat (patients) in this severe phase," he said during a weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides. "The people need doctors right now. The patients' side is where doctors should be."
Moon's call came as the country is in a desperate fight against the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Trainee doctors belonging to the Korean Intern and Resident Association have been staging a strike since Aug. 21 in protest of the government's push mainly for increasing medical school admissions and establishing public medical schools. The association reportedly has around 15,000 members nationwide.
The Korean Medical Association, which has more than 130,000 members, also announced that it would begin an indefinite walkout on Sept. 7 unless the government retracts the plans.
"As the COVID-19 situation is so urgent, we don't have much time," Moon said.
For the government, which should enforce the law to protect the people's lives and health, there are not many options either, he added, speaking in front of pool reporters and cameras.
The president urged striking doctors to return to work as soon as possible, saying the government can "consult with the medical community on issues that they raise" through a council, which the government has promised, and a parliamentary consultative body after the coronavirus situation is stabilized.
Other issues that can be discussed are how to address the regional imbalance of medical services, and strengthen essential and public medical services, of which "everybody" agrees are necessary, he said.
"It's hard to understand what conditions doctors need so they can get back to work beyond those," he said. "You should not forget the Hippocratic Oath that you will think of the health and lives of patients as the No. 1 priority."
He was cautious about declining numbers of new daily confirmed patients over the past few days. Local health authorities reported 248 additional COVID-19 cases earlier the day, the second consecutive day that the figure has been below 300.
"However, the authorities' judgment is that it is still too early to regard it as a positive signal to moving toward a stabilization trend," Moon said.
He said that "anxiety factors," not revealed by the numbers, are lurking, which is why the government has toughened social distancing restrictions.
In particular, he noted, there are many people who have yet to get coronavirus tests among those who attended a massive Aug. 15 Liberation Day street rally in Gwanghwamun, some churchgoers or people who had contact with the infected.
"I don't know if it's attributable to false beliefs, fake news or opposition to the government. Damages that the people suffer because of that are so big, which include the efforts of many people going in vain and economic difficulties growing," the president said.
He pledged that the government will make every effort so that the people can return to their daily routines and economic activities at an early date.
