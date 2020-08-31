Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #Samsung

Samsung shutters R&D campus buildings in Seoul over virus case

16:12 August 31, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it has closed buildings at its local research and development (R&D) center after a worker there tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Samsung said D Tower and E Tower of its R&D campus in southern Seoul have been shuttered after an in-house cafe worker tested positive for COVID-19. The buildings will reopen Tuesday following disinfection work, but the floor where the cafe is located will be closed for three days, the company added.

Samsung partially closed a building of its R&D campus two weeks ago after one employee contracted the virus.

Samsung's Seoul R&D Campus is home to its various research facilities, including Software R&D center and Digital Media & Communications R&D center. About 5,000 workers work at the campus that opened in 2015.

Health workers disinfect a building at Samsung Electronics Co's R&D Campus in Seoul on Aug. 31, 2020, after an in-house cafe worker there tested postive for the novel coronavirus. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK