Samsung shutters R&D campus buildings in Seoul over virus case
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it has closed buildings at its local research and development (R&D) center after a worker there tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Samsung said D Tower and E Tower of its R&D campus in southern Seoul have been shuttered after an in-house cafe worker tested positive for COVID-19. The buildings will reopen Tuesday following disinfection work, but the floor where the cafe is located will be closed for three days, the company added.
Samsung partially closed a building of its R&D campus two weeks ago after one employee contracted the virus.
Samsung's Seoul R&D Campus is home to its various research facilities, including Software R&D center and Digital Media & Communications R&D center. About 5,000 workers work at the campus that opened in 2015.
