New ruling party chairman says 'strongly' considering 2nd round of emergency handouts
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Lee Nak-yon, the new chairman of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), said Monday the party is "strongly" considering ways to financially assist people hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, including a second round of emergency handouts.
"(The party) is strongly reviewing emergency assistance measures catering to people who were hit harder by the new coronavirus and experiencing a major threat to their livelihoods," Lee said in his first press conference as DP chairman.
Lee, who served as the first prime minister of the Moon Jae-in administration and is now a leading potential presidential candidate, overwhelmingly won the leadership in the party convention last Saturday, beating former Interior Minister Kim Boo-kyum and Rep. Park Ju-min.
"The party will have a tripartite meeting with Cheong Wa Dae and the government as soon as possible this week to discuss measures to support the people's livelihoods," he said. Expansion of the country's earned income tax credit would be part of the assistance measures, he added.
As for the second round of emergency handouts, Lee said "the quicker they are provided, the better."
Lee has been supporting a graded emergency handout scheme, focusing on people in greater need, as opposed to assistance for all.
The DP's pivotal focus will be on coronavirus response and assistance measures for people's livelihoods during the upcoming regular parliamentary session set to begin Tuesday for a 100-day run, Lee also said.
Also on the agenda will be economy-related legislation zeroing in on how to nurture the nation's new growth engines in the aftermath of the pandemic, according to the new chairman.
Lee also touched on the South Korea-Japan diplomatic relationship in the wake of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's recent decision to step down.
"What is clear is if Japan agrees that Korea-Japan ties should not be as they have been, the country should reconsider its attitude toward South Korea," he said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)