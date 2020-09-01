Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 1
Korean-language dailies
-- Prolonged 'fight without winner' between medical circle, gov't (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 20,000 mark reached faster than expected, 2.5 Level social distancing could be extended (Kookmin Daily)
-- Accumulated virus patients top 20,000, contact tracing work lags behind (Donga llbo)
-- Mom-and-pop stores' frustration, say would prefer shutdown (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Job opportunities shut due to coronavirus, jobseekers in 20s in bleaker situation (Segye Times)
-- Coronavirus curfew (Chosun Ilbo)
-- No to back-to-back dining, salaried men's 'virus prevention with lunch box' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Medical license exam delayed a week, gov't backs off another step (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Last bastion' of medical professors embark on collective actions (Hankook Ilbo)
-- In contact-free era, hackers target your PC (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Public procurement excluding large enterprises makes only China happy (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 'Halt Week' hurts bars, restaurants as it tries to stop virus (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- More COVID-19 patients have unclear infection routes (Korea Herald)
-- Stricter distancing taking toll on economy (Korea Times)
