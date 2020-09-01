(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 1)

In this context, the "expansionary fiscal position" for next year, agreed upon last week by the government and the ruling party, is concerning. Based on the position, the 2021 government budget is likely to be the largest ever. But there are no policies in sight to deal with the adverse effects of a super-large budget expected to swell to 560 trillion won ($47.3 billion) from 512 trillion this year. Considering the negative growth projection, the government will not be able to fund the budget with tax revenue alone. Heavy borrowing will be inevitable once again.